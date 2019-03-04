Home

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
Trevor Nelson Obituary
Trevor Blake Nelson
1989-2019
Trevor Blake Nelson, 29, passed away from ALS Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Houston. A visitation with family and friends is planned for Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from four until eight o'clock in the evening at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Woodlawn. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery. See www.woodlawnfh.com for the detailed obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019
