Troy Behringer
1937 - 2020
Troy Winston Behringer passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 82.
Troy is survived by his daughter and husband Jennifer and Jim Hammock, his son and wife Jeff and Becky Behringer, and his grandchildren James Hammock and wife Lisa, Jordan Hammock, Jake Behringer, Joseph Behringer, and Hannah Behringer.
Troy was born in Riesel, Texas, on November 27, 1937 to Louis and Georgia Behringer.
He graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Accounting. He received his MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.
Troy worked for Arthur Andersen Accounting Firm in Houston Texas, and then worked for Exxon in Houston for 30 years as a CPA, where he retired in 1996.
Troy was a devoted father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were watching sports with his family, following the stock market, listening to gospel music, and keeping up with his hometown by reading their local newspaper, the Riesel Rustler.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28th, at Second Baptist Church, North Campus, 22770 US 59, Humble, TX, 77339.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riesel Independent School District. (Check written to Riesel ISD, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel, TX 76682. Write Troy Behringer Memorial Fund in the memo line).


Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church, North Campus
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Such a lovely man. I met him through my granddaughter Lisa, who is married to his grandson, James. He was gracious, friendly, and had a beautiful smile. Praying his family finds peace and comfort remembering all the happy times with their loved one.
Sherri Seale
Friend
November 20, 2020
I had lots of respect for Troy as a friend, teammate, workmate, and being a genuine great guy. We played sports together and worked at the same company for over 30 years. Troy was a sincere, kind hearted, caring and loving individual. I regret that I did not spend more time with him. I am thankful for the opportunity to know him. Pray for God's Peace and Comfort for the family.
Ervin Luedke
Friend
