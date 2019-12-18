|
|
Troy Dean Felber
1939-2019
Troy Dean Felber, 80, went to his eternal home with the Lord on December 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Suzy Alexander Felber, mother Lanier Gibson Felber Woolley, father Clay Dean Felber, Jr., and cousin Bob Pattillo. He is survived by his daughters Erin Felber and Becca (Felber) Reichenberger, son in law Robert Reichenberger; cousins Sharon Kay Mullanax, Donald Pattillo, and Cecelia Sanders, and countless friends.
Troy was born in Lubbock, TX on August 1, 1939. In his academic and professional life, he attended Texas Tech University, followed by University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas where he was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. After completing his internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, he voluntarily joined the US Army where he served in Vietnam from 1966-68 as Captain of his medical division and as a flight surgeon. He was the recipient of 2 Bronze Stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Air Medal for heroic and meritorious service. Upon returning from Vietnam, he completed his residency in dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He practiced dermatology for over 35 years in Houston and was devoted to and adored by his patients. Often, he had patients who couldn't afford to pay, and he would gladly accept cakes, cookies, and home-grown tomatoes as payment.
In Troy's personal life, he married Suzy (Susann Alexander) in 1969 and they had 2 daughters, Erin and Becca. He was a loving husband and father and shared his own childhood love for Colorado with Suzy, Erin and Becca – they spent wonderful and memorable summers in Wagon Wheel Gap each year. He was an avid fly-fisherman and enjoyed sitting on the deck of his beloved cabin watching the river go by and training chipmunks to eat from his hand. Troy was a devoted friend to so many, offering a listening ear, wisdom, as well as an amazing sense of humor. Many of his friends will always know him as "Flash".
The family expresses their deep gratitude to so many of his friends for their help and support these last few years, and to New Dawn Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
A celebration of life and graveside service will be held for family and close friends on December 18, 2019 at 10am at Olinger Hampden Cemetery, 8600 E Hampden Drive in Denver, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Independent Presbyterian Church at 825 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057 in early 2020, date pending. Please visit dignitymemorial.com for updates.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to The Salvation Army, Prison Fellowship Ministries, or to a charity close to your heart.
Isaiah 40:31 But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.
1 Peter 5:10 And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019