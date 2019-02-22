Truman Edward Boyd

1932-2019

Boyd, Truman Edward age 86 of Houston, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 12, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur, TX. Preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Esther (Cramton), and his son, Andrew. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Winifred, and his children Milton (Cynthia), Charles, and Kathryn (Matthew). Also survived by his sisters Elizabeth and Margaret, sister-in-law Karen, two grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Truman met his future wife Winifred while serving in the U.S. Army in the Chicago area. They married in 1955 and lived with their four children in Monee, IL before moving to Truman's home state of Texas in 1973. Truman was a salesman for several companies, including Ligget & Meyers Tobacco, Paper Mate, Oxford Pendaflex, and he retired from Esselte Pendaflex. The family would like to thank the Autumn Years facility in Houston, and Focus Care of Humble, for their compassionate care in his final year. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 12:00 pm on March 1, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Home, 2602 South Houston Ave. Humble, TX 77396. Truman will be interred at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, TX. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary