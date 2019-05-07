|
Betty Jean Saxe Mitchell
1932-2019
Betty Mitchell went home on May 1, 2019. Originally from Beaumont, she lived in Houston 50+ years.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Margaret Mitchell and husband Steve Linnemeier II, grandson, James Steven Mitchell + great-grandson James (Houston), son, Jimmy Mitchell and wife Denise (Forney) and niece Stephanie Saxe Payne (Beaumont).
The family wishes to thank Dr. John Ike + staff, Fresenius Dialysis Center staff and Clarewood House staff for their love and care over the past several years.
Betty was interred at Forest Lawn (Beaumont) on May 5, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street, Houston 77030 and at Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood, Houston 77036 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarewood House Charitable Trust or Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 7, 2019