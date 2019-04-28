Turner Wilkins Ivey

1924-2019

Turner Wilkins Ivey, 94, passed away on Friday, April 12th in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his six children, Jan Wheeler, Susan Ivey, Virginia Ivey-Sullivan, Paula Ivey, Turner Wilkins Ivey Jr, Audrey Olsen, 11 grandchildren, and 6 six great grandchildren. His beloved wife of 64 years, Ellen Austin Sawyer Ivey; his parents, two brothers and a sister predeceased him. Turner was a Naval Air Pilot during WWII and the Korean War. Originally from Atlanta, GA, he earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in ChemE from Georgia Tech. He raised his family in Houston where he had a long career in the petrochemical business, and his commitment to ethics and honesty were paramount. He was known first and foremost as a devoted family man, and a loyal friend. His service will be held at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church on May 18th at 1 pm. There will also be a service in Austin on May 4th. A donation in his name to the Houston Gem & Mineral Society is requested in lieu of flowers. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019