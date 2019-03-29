|
|
Turner B. Moore, Jr.
1935-2019
Turner B. Moore, Jr. age 83, of Texas City, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born in Galveston, Texas on July 24, 1935 to T.B and O. Aline Moore, Sr. He was married to Barbara J. Moore for 58 years.
Turner had a career as a superintendent of OMCC for Texas City Refining, Inc. and Phibro USA for 39 years. He was a member of Elks Clear Lake (Kemah) #2322 and had a passion for family, friends and music.
He was preceded in death by his father T.B. Moore, Sr., mother O. Aline Moore, brother Charles A. Moore, father-in-law E.W Florian and mother-in-law Hattie Florian.
Turner is survived by his wife Barbara J. Moore, daughter Debrah Jenkins, granddaughter Vikki Mondello and husband Klay and great granddaughters Kassidy, Kaitlyn and Kara.
In his honor please donate to a .
A visitation will be held on March 29, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas 77598. The service will begin at 3pm with a reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019