Turner Pope
1964 - 2020
Thomas Turner Pope IV
1964-2020
Thomas Turner Pope IV, age 56, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Turner was born April 1, 1964 to Thomas Turner Pope III and Juanita Faye Shramek Pope. Turner graduated from Memorial High School in 1982 and from Texas A&M in 1986. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Turner was the Senior Bankruptcy Paralegal and a beloved and respected colleague for over 19 years at Perdue, Brandon, Mott and Felder.
Turner is survived by his mother Nita Pope, sisters Maria and Monica Pope, brother Christopher Pope, nieces Grace Pope, Garner Lazar-Pope, and Madeline and Christina Pope – each of whom he loved dearly – along with several aunts, numerous cousins and many longtime friends who consider him family.
Turner was a truly compassionate person. He recognized and responded to the humanity and dignity in others. He wouldn't hesitate to engage with people living on the streets. He was a phenomenal listener. He didn't know how to be indifferent.
He was also intensely loyal. He believed in others' abilities and in their character. He loved fiercely, and his friends and family loved and adored him in return – not only for his compassion and his faith in them, but also for his profound intelligence. He helped us all think a little harder and be a little more present. And he was so much fun. The memories he's given us are a continuing source of gratitude in a time filled with isolation and suffering.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of Turner's life will be held at a date to be determined in 2021.
May Turner rest in peace.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
I've known Turner for the 19 years he worked at the lawfirm. He was a good friend, and confidant. So mild mannered and respectful. I am going to miss his laugh! Turner and I spoke on the phone several times while he was out on leave. I am glad I was able to talk to him. I am really going to miss him and it won't feel the same without him at work. Everyone loved Turner and he certainly was a pro in the bankruptcy department! I will miss all the talks and laughs we had. He was quite a character. He will be greatly missed.
Susan Lopez
Coworker
