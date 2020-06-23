Tyler Buchanan
2002-2020
Tyler Michael Buchanan born Oct. 16, 2002 in Webster, Texas passed away at home unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. He had just finished his junior year at Clear Lake High School. He was outgoing, had many friends, and enjoyed baseball and golf.
Preceded in death by uncle Brett Buchanan, father Bryan Buchanan, grandparents Charles and Patrice Buchanan, Pete and Helen Wilshire. Survived by custodial grandparents Michael and Sharon Buchanan, sister Haylee Buchanan, mother Allison Buchanan, half-sister Jennifer Tey, and other extended family members.
Tyler was a beloved son and grandson with a great sense of humor who could light up a room with his smile and sparkling blue eyes. He was comfortable around children as well as the elderly and always knew how to converse with them. While we grieve his untimely passing, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his dad.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10:30AM at Gateway Community Church located at 760 Clear Lake City Blvd Webster, Texas. Immediately following, Tyler will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery. Guests are required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or any charitable organization benefitting children.
Anyone struggling with addiction, please seek and accept help now – today.
2002-2020
Tyler Michael Buchanan born Oct. 16, 2002 in Webster, Texas passed away at home unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. He had just finished his junior year at Clear Lake High School. He was outgoing, had many friends, and enjoyed baseball and golf.
Preceded in death by uncle Brett Buchanan, father Bryan Buchanan, grandparents Charles and Patrice Buchanan, Pete and Helen Wilshire. Survived by custodial grandparents Michael and Sharon Buchanan, sister Haylee Buchanan, mother Allison Buchanan, half-sister Jennifer Tey, and other extended family members.
Tyler was a beloved son and grandson with a great sense of humor who could light up a room with his smile and sparkling blue eyes. He was comfortable around children as well as the elderly and always knew how to converse with them. While we grieve his untimely passing, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his dad.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10:30AM at Gateway Community Church located at 760 Clear Lake City Blvd Webster, Texas. Immediately following, Tyler will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery. Guests are required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or any charitable organization benefitting children.
Anyone struggling with addiction, please seek and accept help now – today.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.