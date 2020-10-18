Uday Vasant Doctor, M.D.1957-2020Uday Vasant Doctor, M.D. passed away unexpectedly in Durango, Colorado on October 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. V. M. Doctor. He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Nancy, his two children, Emily and William, and his loyal canine companion, Sadie.Dr. Doctor was born in Houston, Texas on December 11, 1957 at The Methodist Hospital. I guess you could say he was born to be a doctor. He graduated from Hempstead High School with high honors in 1976 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University in 1979. He received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1983. In 1986 he completed his anesthesiology residency at Baylor College of Medicine followed by a combined pediatric and cardiac anesthesiology fellowship at Harvard Boston Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.He was an anesthesiologist at The Methodist Hospital for 10 years. During that time he was on the hospital's executive committee and served as clinical assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine. He became interested in regional anesthesia and decided to pursue a fellowship in Pain Management and Spinal Diagnostics at Baylor College of Medicine which he completed in 1995 under the direction of Michael McCann, M.D. Together they established SpineCare Consultants in Houston, Texas. At the time of his death, he was a member of Fondren Orthopedic Group and Chief of Spinal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Division at Texas Orthopedic Hospital.Dr. Doctor was a passionate leader in the field of spinal diagnostics and therapeutics worldwide and he was a sought-after spinal consultant to many professional and college sports teams in Houston. He was a published author of two books, Dr. Doctor's Little Back Book and Straighten Up! and established The Straight Spine Safe Spine therapy and exercise program.Dr. Doctor was a loving husband and devoted father. He had a vibrant passion for life, learning and sports appreciation which he instilled in his children. Through his extensive career, his mission was to improve the quality of his patients' lives. He developed lifelong friendships through his healing. He also was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fly-fishing with his brother-in-law Thomas, skiing with his family, biking through Galveston State Park and riding his scooter around Houston. He also loved a late-night outing to House of Pies with Nancy.Uday was larger than life and will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service and burial are to follow at a later date.