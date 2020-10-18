1/2
Uday Vasant Doctor, M.D.
1957-2020
Uday Vasant Doctor, M.D. passed away unexpectedly in Durango, Colorado on October 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. V. M. Doctor. He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Nancy, his two children, Emily and William, and his loyal canine companion, Sadie.

Dr. Doctor was born in Houston, Texas on December 11, 1957 at The Methodist Hospital. I guess you could say he was born to be a doctor. He graduated from Hempstead High School with high honors in 1976 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University in 1979. He received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1983. In 1986 he completed his anesthesiology residency at Baylor College of Medicine followed by a combined pediatric and cardiac anesthesiology fellowship at Harvard Boston Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

He was an anesthesiologist at The Methodist Hospital for 10 years. During that time he was on the hospital's executive committee and served as clinical assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine. He became interested in regional anesthesia and decided to pursue a fellowship in Pain Management and Spinal Diagnostics at Baylor College of Medicine which he completed in 1995 under the direction of Michael McCann, M.D. Together they established SpineCare Consultants in Houston, Texas. At the time of his death, he was a member of Fondren Orthopedic Group and Chief of Spinal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Division at Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Doctor was a passionate leader in the field of spinal diagnostics and therapeutics worldwide and he was a sought-after spinal consultant to many professional and college sports teams in Houston. He was a published author of two books, Dr. Doctor's Little Back Book and Straighten Up! and established The Straight Spine Safe Spine therapy and exercise program.

Dr. Doctor was a loving husband and devoted father. He had a vibrant passion for life, learning and sports appreciation which he instilled in his children. Through his extensive career, his mission was to improve the quality of his patients' lives. He developed lifelong friendships through his healing. He also was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fly-fishing with his brother-in-law Thomas, skiing with his family, biking through Galveston State Park and riding his scooter around Houston. He also loved a late-night outing to House of Pies with Nancy.
Uday was larger than life and will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service and burial are to follow at a later date.



Memories & Condolences

October 17, 2020
The void created by the sudden passing of Dr. Doctor is hard to grasp. I was so privileged to have worked for such an amazing physician. His wisdom, intelligence, and clinical expertise was unmeasurable. He showed such deep love for his family, friends, colleagues, team members, and patients. We each carry in our hearts different memories of Doc that will be missed but never forgotten. Praying for his family. Until we meet again Doc....
Rosemary Kaczmarski
October 17, 2020
My heart is sadden of his loss. We worked together for over 13 years. He told me I am was his back bone. I was the lucky one to have worked for such a humble man. He was kind hearted and treated everyone the same. We made a great team Doc, I love you like family and will cherish our memories. Until we me again. ❤
Yolanda Cano
October 17, 2020
October 17, 2020
Doc's comment about my spine issues is that I sure didn't live in a bubble. Because of his continued care I was able to continue living my passions. I'm so grateful for his care these past 14 years and so sad that he has passed. I know that his passing will leave a huge hole in lives of so many. Prayers to his family. Please know he'll be greatly missed by so many people whose lives he helped.
Christina McCrary
My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family of Dr. Uday Doctor. I was a patient of his for several years. He was compassionate and very caring about the well-being of his patients. He strived to provide them the best quality of life. He was instrumental in giving me the best care for my pain and then referring me on to a highly skilled surgeon needed to address the issues with my back when he could no longer provide me with the comfort I needed. His need to refer me on to a surgeon left him feeling saddened and frustrated in that he could no longer do anything to help my situation. His dedication to his work in the field of pain management went above and beyond. He will not be forgotten.
Susan Strackbein
