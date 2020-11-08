1/1
Uday Vasant Doctor M.D.
1957 - 2020
Uday Vasant Doctor, M.D.
1957-2020
Uday Vasant Doctor, M.D., born in Houston on December 11, 1957 passed away unexpectedly in Durango, Colorado on October 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. V. M. Doctor. He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Nancy, his two children, Emily and William, and his loyal canine companion, Sadie.
A memorial service is planned for Friday November 13th at 5 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6802 Buffalo Speedway, in Houston. To read a more detailed version of this obituary, learn more about charitable donations, or find the link to a livestream of the service, please click on Dr. Doctor's tribute on BradshawCarter.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
05:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
