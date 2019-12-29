Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Una Lonneke


1937 - 2019
Una Lonneke Obituary
Una Lynn Lonneke
1937-2019
Mrs. Una Lynn Lonneke, 82, of Houston, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Una Lynn was born September 19, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Charles August Mattiza, Jr. and Margaret Frederica Holz. Una graduated from Lamar High School in 1955. She then went on to obtain her BA from Rice University in 1959. She was a school teacher in her early years and later became a Private Investigator for Equifax.
Una was preceded in death by her parents and stepson Ronald Lonneke. She leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, James H. Lonneke of Houston, Texas, stepdaughters, Donna Lonneke, Dixie Ruiz, Shawn Straker and Erin Lonneke. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Una's name to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
