Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Emerson UU Church
1900 Bering Dr
Uno Wahren


1927 - 2019
Uno U. Wahren
1927-2019
Uno U. Wahren, 92, died at home attended by his three children on June 19, 2019. Uno was born in Le Vésinet, France to Elsbeth Sjöberger and Uno Wahren. He graduated from Lundsbergs Skola in Sweden, and, after some years in Buenos Aires, earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from the U of Houston, and married Phyllis. He then earned another degree, from Thunderbird, and worked professionally in engineering and international sales. He enjoyed sailing his sloop out of the Houston Yacht Club for more than 30 years, and he also became a published author. Charming, intelligent and kind, he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A service will be held at Emerson UU Church, 1900 Bering Dr, Thus July 18, 3-4 pm, with food and fellowship after at the townhouse.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
