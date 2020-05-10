Ursula Goedecke Aston
1933-2020
Our beautiful Ursula took her last breath on Friday, the first of May 2020, as she lived her life, surrounded by family, filled with strength love and faith.
Ursula Margret Goedecke Aston was born on the 26th of September 1933, in Hallettsville, Texas to Otto and Margret Goedecke. She graduated high school from The Hockaday School in Dallas Texas and received a BA in art from Sophie Newcomb – Tulane University. After college, she moved to Houston where she started her career working for her father's company, Otto Goedecke Inc. Following her passion for travel, she then worked KLM Airlines where she assisted many in realizing their needs and dreams of travel. Throughout her life, she continued to travel and explore different cultures.
It was in Houston where she met the man who stole her heart, B. Rice Aston. Rice married his blue-eyed beauty on the 12th of January1963, and they remained devoted to each other until his death in 2007. Ursula left the corporate world to raise her family of three children Sonya, Rick and Alan. She opened her heart and helped raise George Flint, Rice's young cousin. She opened her home to many others who became part of the family.
Using her artistic talents, Ursula enjoyed creating delicious meals and beautiful festive tables. Her holiday sweets were highly sought after by all who tasted her delightful creations. Her talents flowed into the garden where her green thumb kept her garden filled with colorful blossoms. As an active member of the Houston Garden Club and a certified Master Gardener, she was regarded as an expert winning many awards for her plants.
Devoting much of her time to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Ursula participated in many Bible Study groups, the Altar Guild and the Daughters of the King, lovingly sharing her heart and faith with those she encountered.
Full of energy and playfully competitive, Ursula was an avid tennis player, active garden show competitor, lively mahjong player and keen gin rummy player. She rose to leadership roles in every organization that she joined including the Houston Garden Club – leading the Ginger Booth for decades and St. Martin's Episcopal Church – serving as Altar Guild President.
As a devoted wife, Ursula supported Rice in his pursuits in the Sons of the Republic of Texas and the Sons of the American Revolution. She was a charming and beloved first lady to Rice as President of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Ursula is survived by her three children; daughter Sonya Aston; son Benjamin Rice Aston, Jr. ("Rick") his wife Lara and their children Andrew, Caleb, Savanna and Faith; son Alan Aston, his wife Fiona and their children Miles Grant (his wife Staci and their daughters Abigail and Emilia), Rice and Phoebe. She is survived by cousins George Flint and Cindy Flint, their children George (his wife Noel, their son Henry) and Hannah. She is also survived by her twin brother Curtis Goedecke, his wife Tena and their children (Kurt, Margret, Lisa and Craig and their families); nephews Ted, Ron and Chris Duckworth and their families, niece Heidi Hard and her family; sister-in-law Barbara Goedecke her son Glen and his family; cousins: Luanne Paul her husband Kenny and their family, Lucinda Kurtas her husband Lee and son Reid; Donna Schmidt; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Ursula is preceded in death by her husband B. Rice Aston, her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Wally and Edmund Duckworth, her brother Otto Ernst Goedecke, her nephew Dominic Goedecke, in-laws Lillie and Jake Aston, brother-in-law Dick Aston, cousins Margot Schurig and Werner Schmidt and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Joyce Hill, Imogene Randall, Barbara Crawford, Natalie Fakunle and Tashia Jesse who helped Ursula and her family over many years with her care.
A memorial service celebrating the beautiful life of Ursula will be held once the restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted.
For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Ursula's name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd. Houston, TX, 77056; the Garden Club of Houston, 4212 San Felipe St., PMB 486, Houston, TX, 77027-2902; or to Rice University, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX, 77251-1892.
Please visit Mrs. Aston's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolences may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
