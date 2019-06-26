Ursula Kemp

1924-2019

Ursula Kemp, (nee Sachs), age 95, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Ursula was born in Breslau, Germany, March 28, 1924 to Edith and Alfred Sachs (deceased). She and her family escaped the Holocaust at the last moment in 1939 and sailed to Shanghai, China. While there, she met and married the love of her life, Ian Kemp, a Scotsman with the British Military Police. After the war, she and Ian returned to Ian's family in the Orkney Islands before emigrating to Canada and later to the U.S. They joined Ursula's parents and sister, Inge Fletcher, in Houston, Texas where they lived the rest of their lives.

In 1963, Ursula became a devout Christian, and she and Ian devoted themselves to the church. Ursula taught children's and adults' bible classes as well as co-authored and assisted in the writing of the pastors' publications. She an Ian found a new extended family in the church, and they treasured this new family.

After Ian died in 1984, Ursula continued to live independently, still active in the Sugar Land Bible Church, until 2016 when poor health forced her to move into assisted living. Ursula continued to live a fulfilled life with visits from friends, books to read and discuss with her nieces, reconnecting with her sister, and independent Bible study. Ursula leaves behind her many friends and family to mourn her loss.

The funeral service will be held in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons at 2:00 P.M. on June 27, 2019, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, Texas. Dr. Robby Dean will be officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made to Friends for Life, 107 E. 22nd St., Houston, TX 77008 (www.friends4life.org) or 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 ( ).