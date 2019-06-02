Vahiba "Vee" Ann Jamail Noblitt

1948-2019

Vee was born August 22, 1948 to Beatrice Debes Jamail and George Jamail, in Beaumont TX. Vee passed away in Houston TX on May 24, 2019, age 70.

Vee is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert M. Noblitt; her uncle Robert R. Debes; and cousins Robert Debes Jr., Ann Debes Watkins, and Nicky Debes.

Vee attended Lamar Tech and the University of Houston, graduating in 1970. She held a variety of jobs in her life, including work at Big Bend National Park, and several positions with Texas State agencies, generally social worker type jobs. For a while, she was a travel agent for Atlas Travel. She worked for two years at Rick Archer's SSQQ Dance Studio. She worked for several years in the Medical Transportation Program at the TX Dept. of Human Services. Her last job before retirement was in Children's Protective Services. Following her retirement, she did volunteer work for several years at the Heights Interfaith Ministries Food Pantry.

Vee was a wonderful cook, and had a reputation for baking delicious bread, cakes and cookies. She enjoyed crochet, reading and listening to music. She was known to be a loving, outgoing, generous, unselfish person who seemed to be always helping others. She maintained her cheerful personality even in later life when suffering from debilitating illnesses. She lived her life in accordance with this quote (found taped to her kitchen cabinet) from Methodist cleric John Wesley: "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 600 Pecore St., Houston TX 77009, on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.