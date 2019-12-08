|
Valerie Ann Erickson
1925-2019
Valerie Ann Erickson, 94, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. She was born April 25, 1925 in Chappell Hill, Texas to Albert and Stella Margaret Cegelski. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eugene Erickson, and daughter, Mary Teresa Erickson. Valerie is survived by her daughter, Paulette Breaker and her husband Ballard; grandchildren, Josh Erickson and Sara Vanderford and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-9 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church 5560 Laurel Creek Way, Houston, Texas. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019