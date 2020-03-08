Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900

Vancel Fridrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vancel Fridrich Obituary
Vancel George Fridrich
1924-2020
Vancel George Fridrich, 96, died March 1, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born January 11, 1924 in Dallas, TX to Jerry Fridrich and Victoria Valchar. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm. until 2:00 pm. with remembrances to follow in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. Graveside service will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm. at Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243. Please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com for full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vancel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -