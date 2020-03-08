|
|
Vancel George Fridrich
1924-2020
Vancel George Fridrich, 96, died March 1, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born January 11, 1924 in Dallas, TX to Jerry Fridrich and Victoria Valchar. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm. until 2:00 pm. with remembrances to follow in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. Graveside service will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm. at Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243. Please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com for full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020