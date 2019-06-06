Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christ the Servant Lutheran Church 2400 Wilcrest Drive Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Vanita Homer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vanita Homer

Vanita Homer
1940 - 2019

1940-2019

A Celebration of Life service for Vanita Hausmann Homer, age 79, of Missouri City, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2400 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, Texas 77042.

Vanita passed away on Thursday, May 30, concluding a fierce battle with breast cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Fred and Viola Jacob Hausmann; beloved husband of 48 years, Stephen Paul Homer; and brother Larry Hausmann.

Born March 6, 1940, in Goliad, Texas, Vanita graduated from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin in 1959. After graduation, Vanita moved to Houston where she entered the world of oil and gas young professionals, first at Shell Research and then later at Humble Oil & Refining Co. and Exxon Oil. She met life-long friends through these early years in her career. In 1961, Vanita embarked on a month of European travels with her brother, Arlyn. Upon her return to Houston, she met Steve Homer over a meat counter at a local grocery store, and in 1964 they married.

In 1974, Vanita and Steve adopted a baby girl, Sarah Elizabeth. The baby arrived early and Vanita surprised her bosses with the news. Following her heart, she left her position as the Executive Secretary to the Drilling Department Manager and team to focus on family for a few years while continuing to work part-time. Vanita returned to work full-time and the oil and gas industry in 1980, where she spent the remainder of her career in secretarial and office management roles for independent companies. Beginning In 1986, Vanita worked for Arbol Resources, Inc., Coplex Resources Inc. and Plexus Investments USA. The icing on the cake was when Steve joined her to work as a team in 1989 until her retirement in 2011.

Vanita enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Charlotte, and was a fixture at school events, birthday parties and family outings. Together they baked cookies and planted fairy gardens. She was a wonderful mother to Sarah and truly showed and gave her the world. She adored her son-in-law, Greg, and considered him a confidant like no other. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, shopping, entertaining and cooking, volunteering for the Houston Junior Woman's Club, and visiting with friends and family – especially the annual Jacob cousin family reunion.

Vanita had a zest that radiated in all that she did. Her favorite color was red, which reflected her big heart and love of life. She had a sense of style that was as vibrant as her personality and she was dressed in her best regardless of the occasion. She was an avid gardener and had a green thumb which showed in her beautiful home gardens and the many oak trees that shade yards grown from acorns she collected from her mother's yard.

Vanita was a generous and brave woman. She showed grit and grace through the duration of her battle with breast cancer and will remain a role-model for future generations in her family.

Vanita is survived by her daughter, Sarah, son-in-law, Greg, and cherished granddaughter, Charlotte, of Missouri City, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Arlyn and Millie Hausmann of The Woodlands, Texas; and countless loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Vanita missed Steve dearly after his death in 2012, and we know they are reuniting and sharing a dance together again.

Thank you to the kindness, care and compassion of so many family and friends over the past three years. A special thanks to her world-class team at MD Anderson Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Rachel Layman and to Dr. Sujit Prabhu; the care assistants and staff of Landon Ridge Assisted Living; and her nursing team at Brookdale Hospice.

Memorial gifts, in memory of Vanita Homer, may be made to Bob Tallman Foundation and Snowdrop Foundation to benefit pediatric cancer patients through educational opportunities. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 6, 2019