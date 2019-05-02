Home

O.W. WILEY MORTUARY - HOUSTON
1290 Pinemont Dr.
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 681-7475
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Fifth Ward Church of Christ,
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Fifth Ward Church of Christ,
4308 Stonewall Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Vastine Hightower Obituary
VASTINE HIGHTOWER
1933-2019
Vastine Welba Hightower passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a proud alumnus of Jack Yates High School, graduating in the Class of 1952, Prairie View A&M University, and Our Lady of the Lake, Warden School of Social Work. He was the first Director of the VET Center of Houston. Home going services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11am at the Fifth Ward Church of Christ, located at 4308 Stonewall Street, Houston Texas 77020 and the viewing from 9:30am – 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vastine's memory to the Youth Program at the Fifth Ward Church of Christ.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019
