Veasy C. Bill Buttram, Jr., M.D.
1934-2020
Veasy C. Bill Buttram, Jr., M.D., age 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 1, 2020 following a courageous four year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on December 20, 1934 in San Angelo, Texas and spent most of his childhood in DeKalb Texas.
He is survived by Susanne, his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, his daughter Kathryn Reaves and husband, Derek, son Stephen Buttram and wife Ansley and his six precious grandkids, Tucker and Hailey Reaves and Carter, Oliver, Barney and Mary Buttram. He is also survived by his brother, John Buttram and brother-in-law Mark Knox, brothers-in-law Terry Ward and wife Donna and Bruce Ward and wife Amanda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Veasy C. Bill Buttram and Anna May and sisters Patsy, Jo Lyall, Kitty and Jane. Also preceding him in death was his first wife, Doris Baucum Buttram.
He attended The University of Texas, Austin, SMU, and The University of Texas Medical School, Galveston. He completed his internship at Hermann Hospital, his OB/GYN residency at Baylor College of Medicine, an OB/GYN Endocrine Fertility Fellowship at Baylor and an OB/GYN Endocrine Fertility Fellowship at Ohio State.
He was Director of the Division of Endocrinology Fertility in the Department of OB/GYN at Baylor of Medicine, Houston from 1971-1986 and became full professor in the Department at the age of 42.
He published over 53 peer reviewed articles in medical journals, authored and co-authored 11 chapters in medical textbooks and co-authored a textbook, Surgical Treatment of the Infertile Female.
He also served as President of The American Fertility Society from 1986-1987 and President of The Society of Reproductive Surgeons from 1987-1988. He traveled worldwide giving lectures on female infertility.
He practiced medicine for over 30 years specializing in Gynecology, Infertility and Endocrinology treating hundreds of patients, many who considered him more of a friend than their doctor. He loved the teaching aspect of the OB/GYN specialty and taught countless medical students, residents, and fellows at Baylor.
He was a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1964 and was stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador serving as a general medical officer.
He retired in 1994 and spent time traveling, golfing at Sugar Creek Country Club, ballroom dancing, working out at the gym, walking at the park and attending concerts with his wife, Susanne. He loved spending time with his family, especially the six "Grands." He went to many of their sporting events, just like a GrandDad.
He never tired of listening to music and watching football, particularly college games and anything related to the military. He loved to sit in the backyard watching golfers and visiting with neighbors. He was well known for telling jokes, and of course, reciting poetry.
Bill was truly a kind and compassionate man, slow to anger EXCEPT when Bud Adams moved the Houston Oilers to Nashville. He never got over that.
We will forever miss the twinkle in his blue eyes and his voice singing 'Ole Man River.
We would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. John Posey for his many years of personal medical care, his recent angel caregivers, Gail Glover and Haimanot "Amy" Beyene and those from Harbor Hospice who gave such tender care to Bill.
A family graveside burial will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Due to current restrictions associated with the Covid-19 virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020