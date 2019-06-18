|
|
Velda Raspberry
1935-2019
Velda Raspberry, 84, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Reston, VA. Funeral services are scheduled for 1pm on June 20, 2019 at Day Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Velda was born on June 5, 1935 in Iola, TX to Elzie Rice and Bonnie (Wells) Rice. She graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in Houston, and soon married John Henry "Buddy' Raspberry. Velda supported her husband throughout his career with The International Longshormen's Association (ILA) where he served as General Vice President of the ILA and President of the South Atlantic and Gulf Coast District of the ILA.
Velda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Leon Rice. She is survived by her children, Randy Raspberry, Lisa Raspberry Bowers, and Kris Raspberry; her grandchildren, Meagan Bowers and Colby Raspberry and his wife Jolyn Aleice; and her great grandchilden, Braelyn Aleice Raspberry and Kendal Lynn Raspberry.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 18, 2019