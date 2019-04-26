VELMA LYDIA HARPER

1926-2019

VELMA LYDIA HARPER, beloved Mother, Grammy, and sister, passed away on Monday, April 22 at 92 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents Werner and Nora Wuest, husband of 62 years Tommy Harper, daughter Paula Harper, brother Roland Wuest, and sisters Verona Purvis and Frances Weeks. Velma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Norman Spinks, granddaughters Stefanie and Tracy Spinks, twin sister Thelma Roberson, and many loving friends.

Born in Fashing, TX, Velma attended business college in San Antonio where she met and married Tommy. Tommy and Velma lived in Fairbanks, AK and Victorville, CA before making their home in Houston in 1955. Velma was well-known as an excellent cook and homemaker. She had a quick wit and a knack for remembering everyone she met. Her quiet, mild nature made her an excellent listener. Her life was marked by unwavering loyalty to her family and friends. Velma became a Jehovah's Witness in 1954; she treasured her friendship with God above all else. Velma eagerly awaited God's promise of the resurrection (Acts 24:15), which now comforts all those who loved and will miss her.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00pm at the Stafford Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (114 Staffordshire Rd, Stafford, TX). Jim Watkins of Houston, TX will officiate. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019