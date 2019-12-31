Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
Velta Posey


1925 - 2019
Velta Posey Obituary
Velta Lorene Posey
1925-2019
Velta Posey, 94, went home to meet her Lord and Savior after bravely battling Alzheimer's disease. She passed peacefully at home in Humble. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ermil I. "Bud" Posey. She leaves behind two daughters, Phyllis DeMasters and Angela Posey, her 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, with two on the way, and 1 great great grandson.
All services are planned at Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel in Houston beginning at 11:00 Thursday, January 2.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
