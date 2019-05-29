Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Vera Brown Obituary
Vera Louise Smith Riley Brown
1932-2019
Vera Louise Smith Riley Brown passed away on Friday, the 24th of May 2019, at age 86. She was born on the 27th of July 1932, in Meadville, Mississippi to Ned Ivy Smith and Ludie Temple Smith.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Judge John R. Brown and her son, John Lamar Riley III. She is survived by her daughter, Vera Jan Riley of Houston, Texas; her son, James Patrick Riley DDS and his wife, Cynthia Riley of Helotes, Texas; and stepson, John R. Brown, Jr.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 30th of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 31st of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
The interment service will follow the reception, via an escorted cortege, at Magnolia Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mrs. Brown's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019
