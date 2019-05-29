Vera Louise Smith Riley Brown

1932-2019

Vera Louise Smith Riley Brown passed away on Friday, the 24th of May 2019, at age 86. She was born on the 27th of July 1932, in Meadville, Mississippi to Ned Ivy Smith and Ludie Temple Smith.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Judge John R. Brown and her son, John Lamar Riley III. She is survived by her daughter, Vera Jan Riley of Houston, Texas; her son, James Patrick Riley DDS and his wife, Cynthia Riley of Helotes, Texas; and stepson, John R. Brown, Jr.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 30th of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 31st of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

The interment service will follow the reception, via an escorted cortege, at Magnolia Cemetery in Houston.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019