Vera Mae Deterling
1927-2019
Vera Mae Deterling (Nee' Bernstein) passed away on September 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Vera was born on July 10, 1927 in Houston, Tx, one of four children born to Gerhard Timothy Bernstein and Esther Anna Suess Bernstein. The family moved around and eventually settled in the country where Vera attended a one room school house at Salem Lutheran Church in Freyburg, Tx. It was at this small school that she met another local student, Melvin Deterling. Later, after graduating high school and moving back to Houston, Vera and Mel met again at a social at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were married on June 8, 1951 and Vera settled into her favorite role in life as a mother to four children.
Vera and Melvin were lifelong members of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. They attended Trinity Lutheran, Ascension Lutheran and finally settled at St Matthew's Lutheran Church in Houston. Vera was active in the church and was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, taught Sunday school, served as a lunch lady at Ascension Lutheran school where her children attended, served on the Altar Guild and volunteered to help at any opportunity from organizing banquets to making and serving pancakes for the church Easter breakfast. Vera and Mel's social life was their family and church and made many lifelong friends that shared their strong Christian faith.
In 1975, Melvin and Vera founded the Deterling Company providing machining services to many customers in the Houston area. Melvin did the machining and Vera was his "Gal Friday" and handled the day to day business. Mel and Vera's successful business adventure provided them the opportunity to travel the world in their later years with church family and with their siblings and spouses. They truly were soulmates and enjoyed being married 61 years before Mel's death in 2012.
Vera is survived by her son, Gary Deterling and children Megan, Cassandra, and Matthew; son John Deterling, wife Sarah and children Jenna and Jeff and step son Daniel; daughter Laura Carney, husband Tom and sons Jake and Tyler; and twin grandsons Craig and Jason Waters. Vera was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Roy Waters. She is also survived by her brother Elroy Bernstein and wife Margaret.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00am with a Funeral service following at 11:00 am at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 5315 Main St., Houston, TX 77004. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019