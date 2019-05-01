Vera Robertson

1929-2019

Vera Liza Robertson, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Vera was born in South Bosque, TX on June 8, 1929 to parents, Sid and Ava Durbin. Vera worked alongside her husband Ray at their business Robertson Metal Fabricators for most her life. Vera's hobbies were playing games, doing cross word puzzles & shopping. Vera and her husband Ray were very involved in church with teaching Bible studies and Vera was the sweetest greeter that everyone loved and in earlier years they sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sid and Ava Durbin; son, Michael Don Edworthy; grandchildren, Daniel Wayne Gaskill and Michael Allen Gaskill; 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her Loving husband of 65 years, Raymond Robertson; son, Clair John Edworthy III; daughter in law, Donna Edworthy; grandchildren, Misty Jones & husband Whitney, Kimberly DeVillier & husband Darrel, Clair John Edworthy IV & Angela Edworthy Carter; great grandchildren Britney, Krystal, Katie & Kylee with 9 more great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11AM at Faith Assembly of God 700 2nd Street in League City, TX 77573. Family will receive friends at the church at 10AM. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019