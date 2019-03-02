|
Vera Jean Townsend
1926-2019
Vera Jean Townsend, 92, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born September 23, 1926 in Houston, TX to Louis and Ruth Hayes. She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents and her husband, William Ray Townsend, Jr., son, Bill Townsend; sister, Marjorie R. Rutland; brother, Louis James Hayes, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Chisum and her husband Edward; grandchildren Lance Chisum, Laurie Williams and her husband Jeremy; great grandchildren, Emma and Logan Williams; nieces, Pam McKellop, Barbara Jones and Terri Wilhite. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11 AM-12 PM with service beginning at 12 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Chapel of Angels. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019