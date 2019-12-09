Home

Verna Carol (Kim) Rutherford


1942 - 2019
Kim Rutherford passed away peacefully and gracefully on Tuesday December 3rd, 2019.
Kim was born on February 3rd, 1942 to the parents of Harry Vernon O'Rear and Hazel Elizabeth Proctor O'Rear in Baytown, Texas. She had a wonderful passion for oil painting and loved sharing it with her family and friends. She taught lessons for more than 25 years and made many long lasting friends thru her Art. Her paintings were admired not only by friends and family but all who frequented where her paintings were displayed. Kim is preceded in death by her husband Buddy Rutherford, Sister Linda Leigh O'Rear and her Parents. Left to cherish her wonderful beautiful memories are her two children, son Kelly Wayne Chambers and daughter Jill Chambers Blehm and husband Jody, her loving Sister Marie Annette Willis and husband Rusty, 2 grandsons Hayden and Chase Chambers and wonderful loving Family members and Friends. She was loved by all. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral with interment to follow at 1:00 p.m, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 9, 2019
