Vernell Mary Foyt
1932-2019
Vernell was called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 9, 2019 With her loving children by her side. Mom was born Jan 9, 1932 to Adolph and Elsie Mackenroth in Washington County ,Texas. She attended elementary school in La Grange Tx and graduated to the High School Department on May 24th, 1946. Vernell was baptized in the Roman Catholic Faith on July 31, 1954 at Christ the King Church in Houston, TX. Vernell met Rudy Foyt in Park Tx on Dec. 28, 1946. They danced to the music of "the Blue Skirt Waltz". They courted for 7 years before they were engaged on July 2, 1953. They married on Aug. 9, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange, Tx. They went on to have a wonderful family with 3 daughters and 1 son. She was married to Rudy for 46 years when he passed away. She retired from the banking industry and then went on to work for Service Corporation International for a number of years
Her passion after her "working years" was volunteering for Memorial Herman Hospital where she was honored with hundreds of hours for volunteering in their gift shop. Vernell served on the Pastoral Council for St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, as well as being a Eucharistic Minister for the Church. Vernell was probably the most passionate about her volunteering for the SPJST LODGE 88 in Houston, Texas. Vernell and Rudy shared many "two steps" at the Lodge before his passing. She was on the Rules and Regulations committee, treasurer of the Birthday Club Sisters, Bingo volunteer, head of the Entertainment Committee, as well as being on the swimming pool committee. She stepped in whenever help was needed. She made many friends at the SPJST lodge 88 over the years. She had a special relationship with every band that performed at the Lodge as well as the members of the Lodge..
Vernell was a Member of many organizations, Red Hat Club, SPJST Lodge 88, St. Rose of Lima Church, Thursday Club, Birthday Club Sisters, and Sons of Herman.
Survivors include her Children - Jackie Mortimer and husband Rick, Michelle Koonce and husband Allen, Gay Kansteiner and husband Gary, Jason Foyt and Kateri
Grandchildren Jack Johnson and wife Brittany, Amy Dent and husband Patrick, Christopher Kansteiner and wife Brenna, Mark Kansteiner, Eric Koonce and wife Katie, Nicole Koonce, Gabrielle Foyt and Gavin Foyt. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Great Grandchildren-Trevor Johnson, Owen Johnson, Korlyn Dent and Riley Dent.
Sister- Margie Lemire and husband Bruce, Brother in law William Bosse.
A host of cousins and friends will miss her dearly.
Preceded in death- Her parents Adolph and Elsie Mackenroth, her husband of 46 years, Rudy Foyt, her sisters, Nora Rhames, Doris Bosse, her brother in law Bruce Rhames.
We would like to express a huge "thank you" to Ms. Lottie Lovelady who was the best caregiver our Mom could have. Truly a servant of God.
Visitation will be held at Pat H. Foley on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 5-7 with vigil and rosary beginning at 7.
Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Friday, Aug, 16, 2019 at 11:30 am with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following.
A fellowship reception will be held at SPJST Lodge 88 1435 Beall St. Houston, Texas. immediately following burial at Woodlawn Cemetery .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019