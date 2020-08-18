Vernon Dickey, Jr.
1949-2020
VERNON ALEX DICKEY Jr. passed from this world on August 14, 2020 at the age of 71 from heart related complications at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. He slipped away peacefully in the loving embrace of his children.
Vernon was born in Houston Texas, April 9, 1949 to Vernon, Sr. and Johnnie Dickey. He lived a very full and exciting life, working and playing hard. He loved traveling, fishing, skiing, and scuba diving to name a few. A natural at whatever he did, he was a competing world class Cutting Horse champion as well as an expert youth and adult Horseman winning trophies and saddles too numerous to mention. As an avid hunter he filled a large trophy room with wildlife from around the world. He was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over 50 years working with the Youth Horseshow Committee. Vernon was a Master Electrician owning Vadco Electric in Houston for many years completing projects throughout the city and state. Most importantly Vernon was a good man and father, generous and kind, he brought immense joy to those around him with his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He has many lifelong friends and family who mourn him and he will forever be remembered by those lives he touched.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Dickey, Horsehoe Bay, Texas, son Jacob Dickey, Austin, Texas and daughter Lindsey Dickey, Brazoria, Texas.
To add tributes and condolences, please visit www.bradshawcarter.com
.