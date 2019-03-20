Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Vernon Lowell Minnich
1934-2019
Vernon Lowell Minnich passed away March 16, 2019. Born December 20, 1934 in Havre, Montana, he is survived by longtime companion, Cleotilde Reynolds; daughter, Sherrie Minnich; son, Stephen Minnich; grandchildren, Tyler Dupnick (Vickie), Elizabeth Dupnick, Kyle Minnich, Erin Minnich; and four great-granddaughters.
Visitation: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 6:00pm-9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Chapel Service: Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:00pm at the funeral home chapel. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
MISSION PARK
FUNERAL CHAPELS
NORTH, 3401 CHERRY
RIDGE DR., SAN
ANTONIO, TEXAS 78230
(210) 349-1414
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
