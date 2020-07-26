Vernon Keith Roberts1927-2020On July 17, 2020, Vernon Keith Roberts left this world peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montgomery, Texas. He was born June 7, 1927, the son of a carpenter and strong Pentecostal mother and had eight siblings. Vernon was proud to have joined the navy in 1945 at the age of 17 and was assigned to a decommissioning operation for ships returning from service. After about 16 months Vernon left San Diego and pursued a career as a roughneck and then at an asbestos siding company. It was there that he met the love of his life, Betty. They married in 1948 and raised three daughters and a son. Vernon then worked until the age of 62 installing and providing maintenance to elevators as a member of the IUEC #31 and became a Freemason.After retiring, Betty and Vernon moved to Coldspring, Texas on Lake Livingston and then to Montgomery, Texas. Vernon's life revolved around his family and giving back to others and his beautiful heart and loving nature will live on through the family members he left behind. Vernon and Betty provided a safe haven for all of their family. He always stated that no matter what has happened you can always come home. Vernon has finally done just that and gone home.Vernon is survived by his sister, Mildred Perkins, 4 children, Verna DeHart (husband Rodger), Keith Roberts (wife Robanne), Susan Roberts Bridges (Michael Dixon), and Lillian Newman, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, numerous other family members and friends.Services at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Dr. on Monday, July 27th. Visitation at 10:00 am (limited occupancy) and Graveside at 11:00 am.