|
|
Veronica Elizabeth Cantu
1985-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of VERONICA ELIZABETH CANTU also known as " V " by those closest to her announce her passing after a long battle with cancer on Sunday , April 19th, 2020 at the age of 34 years. Veronica will be lovingly remembered by her husband Armando Leonel Cantu and two sons Joseph and Jacob, mother Yolanda, brothers Rene and Zack, grandmother Dora, in laws Ray and Mona Cantu and family, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her father Harley Davidson Carter. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laughter, crafts - crocheting and especially the love for her children. Veronica is gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. "Just a free spirit with a wild heart". A funeral service in memory of VERONICA will be held Friday April 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Saturday April 25th, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at SANTANA FUNERAL HOME, 5352 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77007.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020