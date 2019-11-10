|
|
Versee Denon Carter
1950-2019
Versee Denon Carter passed away on October 24, 2019. Born on June 17, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi, he was the oldest son of Inell Turner Carter and Albert James Carter, now both deceased.
Versee had an eternal love for God and a devoted love for his family. He was a kind, honest, positive, trustworthy person, loved by many. Versee leaves behind to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 46 years, Pat; two children, Damien and Ashley Carter; and a precious granddaughter, Sydney Nicole Jolivette, and numerous other close relatives, lifelong friends, fraternity brothers and business partners around the world.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St Joseph Parkway in Houston. A reception will follow at the Cathedral Centre. For a more detailed obituary, please visit the Bradshaw-Carter website.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019