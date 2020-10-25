Vesta McCarty1920-2020Vesta McCarty, age 99, of Missouri City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Vesta was born December 25, 1920 in Houston, Texas to Paul and Nora Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nora Lloyd; her husband, Douglas Laverne McCarty and daughter, Joy Lynn Black. Vesta is survived by her sons, Douglas Lee McCarty and Timothy Dwayne McCarty; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Vesta served as an educator for over 30 years. A visitation for Vesta will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mission Ministry at Sugar Land Baptist Church.