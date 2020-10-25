1/1
Vesta McCarty
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vesta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vesta McCarty
1920-2020
Vesta McCarty, age 99, of Missouri City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Vesta was born December 25, 1920 in Houston, Texas to Paul and Nora Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nora Lloyd; her husband, Douglas Laverne McCarty and daughter, Joy Lynn Black. Vesta is survived by her sons, Douglas Lee McCarty and Timothy Dwayne McCarty; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Vesta served as an educator for over 30 years. A visitation for Vesta will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mission Ministry at Sugar Land Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Douglas Lee McCarty
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved