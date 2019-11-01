|
|
Veta Bono Middleton
1929-2019
Veta Nell Bono Middleton, 90, of Houston, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Veta was preceded in death by her husband, Rob, and her four siblings. She is survived by her children, John Rob, Cindy, Mary Esther, and Kathy; seven grandchildren; and twelve nieces and nephews.
Veta was born on September 10, 1929 in Houston, Texas to John and Mary Bono. In 1955, she married her beloved husband Rob, and their 54 years of marriage were an inspiration to many. The first in her family to attend college, Veta worked as a P.E. teacher before devoting herself to her role as a loving wife and mother. Veta's Catholic faith, Sicilian heritage, and deep capacity for love brought comfort and countless spaghetti suppers to her family, friends, and community.
There will be a visitation at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home on Monday, November 4th from 6-8pm; rosary at 6pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales on Tuesday, November 5th at 1pm, burial at Forest Park Westheimer. A reception follows at St. Francis de Sales. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Veta's name to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church or to Mended Hearts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019