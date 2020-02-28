|
VICTOR CORREA
1952-2020
MARCH 5th, 1952 –
FEBRUARY 4th, 2020
Victor was born Mar 5, 1952 in Fresnillo, ZAC. MEX., and passed away in his sleep Feb 4, 2020 in Pearland. TX. He spent the first half of his life living and working in Southern California moving to Texas in 1990. An avid reader, he enjoyed spending time with a good book as easily as he enjoyed time with his family (especially his grandkids) and friends. He devoted his life to taking care of the people around him. He was proceeded in death by his father, Margarito "Cheto", his brother Manuel "Baldy", sister-in-law Gloria, and by his own account the woman who gave him the confidence to become the man he was, the mother of his children, Doreen "Dorie". He is survived by their four children, Joseph, Daniella, Nicole, Sara, their spouses and nine grandchildren. He leaves in mourning, his mother, a brother and three sisters, nieces, nephews as well as countless extended family and friends. Cremation services were provided by Carnes Funeral Home of South Houston, A memorial service will be held at Faith Center Church of Pearland, TX on Sat Feb 29th, 2020 between 2pm – 4pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020