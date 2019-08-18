Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Klein Lutheran Church
5201 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Lorenz


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Lorenz Obituary
Victor Ray Lorenz
1943-2019
Victor Ray Lorenz was called to his heavenly home on the 13th of August, 2019. He was born in Greens Creek, Texas, on September 9, 1943 to Mamie and Arthur Lorenz. Victor was married to his loving wife of 56 years, Beth. Victor and Beth were blessed with 3 children and 7 grandchildren. Victor and Beth raised their children in Tomball, TX and moved to Panorama Village 3 years ago to enjoy golf and fishing on Lake Conroe.
Victor is survived by his wife Beth, sister Jan Hecht and husband Heiko of Torrance, CA, and his loving children, daughter Yvonne Osborn and husband Gary of Pinehurst, TX, son Greg Lorenz and wife Anne of Danville, CA, and son Brian Lorenz of Conroe, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Klein Lutheran Church, 5201 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family has requested charitable contributions be made in honor of Victor to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.