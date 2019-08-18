|
Victor Ray Lorenz
1943-2019
Victor Ray Lorenz was called to his heavenly home on the 13th of August, 2019. He was born in Greens Creek, Texas, on September 9, 1943 to Mamie and Arthur Lorenz. Victor was married to his loving wife of 56 years, Beth. Victor and Beth were blessed with 3 children and 7 grandchildren. Victor and Beth raised their children in Tomball, TX and moved to Panorama Village 3 years ago to enjoy golf and fishing on Lake Conroe.
Victor is survived by his wife Beth, sister Jan Hecht and husband Heiko of Torrance, CA, and his loving children, daughter Yvonne Osborn and husband Gary of Pinehurst, TX, son Greg Lorenz and wife Anne of Danville, CA, and son Brian Lorenz of Conroe, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Klein Lutheran Church, 5201 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family has requested charitable contributions be made in honor of Victor to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019