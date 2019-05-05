Victoria Barrett

1955-2019

July 1, 1955 ~

March 12, 2019

Victoria Lynn Barrett, 63, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 A.M. on May 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell.

Victoria Lynn Massey was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on July 1, 1955 to Royal Massey and Marie Ann (Smith) Massey. She was a graduate from Mt. Pleasant High School and went into the medical field as an assistant. Victoria married the love of her life Christopher M. Barrett on February 23, 1974 in Mt. Pleasant, MI. They have lived in Denver, CO for 11 years and moved to Houston, TX for 26 years. When she was in Houston she went to U of H and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Family and Child Development. She and Christopher retired to Caldwell, TX in 2017 and enjoyed the simple life with family and friends. Victoria enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She was a loving mother and loved being a grandma, family was very important to her. They are current members of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Royal Massey; grandma and grandpa, Loretta and Gerald Smith; a brother, Ken Massey; a sister, Sandy Winnie; and a niece, Kelly Wheeler.

Victoria is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Christopher Mathias Barrett; a daughter, Kelli Ringler and husband Daniel; a son, Christopher Barrett and wife Jessica; her mother, Marie Massey; four brothers, Dave Massey and wife DeLight, Kevin Massey and wife Donna, Randy Massey, and Mike Massey and wife Sally; two sisters, Gayle Beadle and husband Jon; two sisters-in-law, Lynn Massey and Anne Dutcher and husband JD; grandchildren, Madailein Fitch, and Lilly Ringler; and numerous niece's and nephew's.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials contributions may be sent to or Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.