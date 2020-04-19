|
Victoria Europa Marcus
1945-2020
Born in Los Angeles, CA on May 7, 1945. Victoria was named in celebration of VE Day. She died unexpectedly on April 9th at her home in Houston. She was 74. Her family moved to Dallas from Los Angeles where she attended The Hockaday School and they eventually settled in Shreveport, LA where she graduated from Byrd High School. She attended the University of Southern California and graduated from LSU. Victoria was part of the Houston retail community for 40 years as the owner of an upscale linen store, Victoria's Fine Linens and built a reputation as one of the city's leading authorities on fine linens. Victoria had a wonderful sense of humor, a generosity of spirit and was proud of her support of liberal causes that served those less fortunate. She is survived by her brother, Robert Marcus of Riverdale, NY, her sister, Mary Marcus Goodman of Santa Monica, CA, two nephews, Amos Goodman and Benjamin Marcus and by her niece Kate Marcus. Victoria's family and many wonderful friends will remember her with love and joy. A private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport with services scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Victoria's memory may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 7670 Woodway Drive, Unit 230, Houston, Texas 77063, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020