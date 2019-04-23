Victoria (Vicki)

Kaminski Stogdill

1925-2019

Victoria (Vicki) Kaminski Stogdill, 93, died April 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born August 26, 1925 in a farm house in Chappell Hill, Texas. She was one of three children born to the Polish parents of Joe (Popo) and Proxey (Nano) Gurka Kaminski. Vicki was baptized at St. Stanislaus Church in Chappell Hill and attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Brenham. After moving to Houston, she was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.

Vicki always worked as a sales clerk for major retailers throughout her life and finally retired from Foley's after 20+ years in the Children's Shoe Department. After retirement, she took care of her parents until their death. Finally after 93 years on this earth, she went to live with the Lord and her beloved parents, Popo and Nano, whom she missed so much. After God, Vicki's family, especially her children and grandchildren, always came first. She loved all of us with everything she had. All we had to do was call if we needed anything—babysitting, getting difficult "spots" out of clothing (she was the best at this), sewing and patching things up, and baking those kolaches. And we still can't find that recipe!

Vicki will be remembered as a hardworking, unselfish and giving person, always willing to help anyone no matter what the need. She was a devoted believer in Christ and family and lived her life accordingly. She loved babies, cooking, baking, a cold beer, the occasional margarita, and dancing, especially the Chicken Dance and Polish waltzes and her favorite was definitely Chappell Hill Special.

,Survivors include her children, Barbara (Bobbie) Curbow, Houston; Al Stogdill, Jr and wife Jean, Chappell Hill, TX, and Carolyn Bryant and husband Kenneth, of Houston. Grandchildren are David Curbow and wife Liz, of Houston, Brian Stogdill and wife Becky of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Jason Stogdill, Kimberly Evans and husband Michael, Kristi Kolmetz and husband Jonathan, all of Houston. Great grandchildren are Cindy and Brandon Curbow, Ryan Stogdill, Coltan, Casan and Carsan Evans, Jackson, Benjamin and Charlotte Kolmetz.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Hedy Brockermeyer, and her brother Joe Kaminski, Jr.

Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons Michael Evans, Coltan Evans, Casan Evans, Jason Stogdill, Jonathan Kolmetz and David Curbow. We would also like to thank Vicki's caregivers during the last few years especially Edna Johnson, Loyce Hamilton, Mary Collett, Edna Sarver, Virgie Brown and Renee Yarborough and the staff at Brookdale Heights.

Funeral services for Vicki will begin Tuesday, April 23 with a visitation from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Heights Funeral Home in Houston. On Wednesday, there will be visitation beginning at 6:00 PM with the Rosary starting at 7:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, TX. The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappell Hill, Texas. Burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Brenham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappell Hill.

Funeral arrangements for Victoria (Vicki) Kaminski Stogdill are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W Main, Brenham. For more information visit www.memorialoakschapel.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019