Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vijay Kewalramani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vijay Hiro Kewalramani


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vijay Hiro Kewalramani Obituary
Vijay Hiro
Kewalramani
1978-2019
Vijay Kewalramani was born on April 5, 1978 to his loving parents, Hiro and Kamla Kewalramani in Saudi Arabia. Vijay entered into eternal peace on November 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Vijay was a loving brother, son, uncle and friend who was a giving person and volunteered much of his time with helping others in need. He will be remembered for his big personality and loving charm. Most will say Vijay was a walking blessing, he would always go out of his way to make sure everyone around him came before his own needs.
Vijay is preceded in death by his mother, Kamla. He is survived by his father; his brother, Vinod Kewalramani; sisters, Sushila Kewalramani & husband Spero Klonis, and Shoba Kewalramani; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Vijay will be dearly missed by all of those who shared with him in life.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas 77478.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vijay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -