|
|
Vijay Hiro
Kewalramani
1978-2019
Vijay Kewalramani was born on April 5, 1978 to his loving parents, Hiro and Kamla Kewalramani in Saudi Arabia. Vijay entered into eternal peace on November 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Vijay was a loving brother, son, uncle and friend who was a giving person and volunteered much of his time with helping others in need. He will be remembered for his big personality and loving charm. Most will say Vijay was a walking blessing, he would always go out of his way to make sure everyone around him came before his own needs.
Vijay is preceded in death by his mother, Kamla. He is survived by his father; his brother, Vinod Kewalramani; sisters, Sushila Kewalramani & husband Spero Klonis, and Shoba Kewalramani; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Vijay will be dearly missed by all of those who shared with him in life.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas 77478.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019