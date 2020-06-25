Vilen Kolonsky
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vilen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vilen Kolonsky
1932-2020
Vilen Kolonsky passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Emanu El Memorial Park with Rabbi Dan Gordon officiating.
Complete obituary can be found at
https://www.jewishfuneralsusa.com/obituary/461005/Vilen-Kolonsky/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved