Vilen Kolonsky
1932-2020
Vilen Kolonsky passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Emanu El Memorial Park with Rabbi Dan Gordon officiating.
Complete obituary can be found at
https://www.jewishfuneralsusa.com/obituary/461005/Vilen-Kolonsky/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.