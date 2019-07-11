Vincent Sloan Hefley Jr.

1935-2019

Vince was born in Fort Smith Arkansas on October 22, 1935, and passed away on July 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Vincent Sloan (Doc) Hefley, mother Emma Hefley and mother in law Janet Moore. Vince is survived by his wife Marian Moore Hefley of 26 years, sister Beverly Harmon (Ron) from Charlottesville, VA, first wife Lavonia Hefley and their children, Terry Richardson (Tommy) 5 children and 7 grandchildren, Tracy (Gloria) 1 daughter, Thane (Sharon) 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren and Theron (Kim) 4 children. Also survived by father-in-law Jimmie Moore and Marian's six siblings along with spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vince had a lifelong love of motorcycles beginning with his first at 14 years old and his last one at 80. A few of his favorite trips include Pacific Coast Highway, Canada, Norway, Sturgis, Daytona, Tail of the Dragon, Sedona and Big Bend. He was a member of the World's Toughest Riders, completing the Iron Butt Association Saddle Sore 1000 and 2000 mile endurance rides. Vince was cofounder of the Christus Nun Run motorcycle rally raising money for Christus Clinics now in its 15 year. Each year the "Vince Award" is given in recognition of outstanding contribution and support of the event. He volunteered at Houston Methodist Hospital for 10 years where he was Volunteer of the Year and President of the Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Christus Foundation for Health Care (Note: Nun Run) PO Box 1919 Houston, TX 77251 – 1919. or Casa de Esperanza P.O. Box 66581, Houston, TX 77266-6581. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12th at 11:00 AM Earthman Funeral Directors 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. For more detailed obituary please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com

Special thanks to Silverado Hospice and Debora Carrington Published in Houston Chronicle from July 11 to July 14, 2019