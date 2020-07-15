Vincent Joseph "VJ" Dispenza, Jr.

1956-2020

Vincent Joseph "VJ" Dispenza Jr. was born on March 13, 1956 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Catherina "Katie" Ancona and Vincent "Vee" Dispenza Sr.

He passed away suddenly from a cardiac event on July 8, 2020 at the age of 64.

He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School and LSU. Following graduation from LSU, he moved to Houston, Texas and began a life-long career in business and finance.

VJ is survived by his three children and their spouses, Caterina "Nicole" and Anthony "Tony" Landry, Michael "Mike" and Stefanie "Stef" Dispenza, and Rachel Dispenza. VJ is also survived by his beloved partner, Kelly Coggin Bolton, and her devoted family, sister Paige Coggin and son Lloyd Bolton and fiancé Nicole Kosakowski; loving sisters and their spouses, Kathleen and Gerard LeBlanc, Debra and Chris Efferson and Elizabeth "Beth" and Anthony "Tony" Nauta Sr.; grandchildren, Brooks, Beau, and Bishop Landry, and Amy Dispenza; 13 nieces and nephews, and 28 great-nieces and great-nephews.

VJ was an avid gardener and rosarian, proficient in antique rose propagation, tabasco peppers and fruit trees, a cigar aficionado and a baseball nut. He was legendary for his tabasco sauce made from his own peppers and a perfected recipe. He was generous with his time, talent and knowledge to his extensive circle of friends, acquaintances who became friends and business associates. A memorial service will be held July 18, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Houston at a later date.

If desired, the family would request any charitable remembrances to be made to Urban Harvest.



