Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Rosa Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX
Vincent Kubiak


1951 - 2019
Vincent Kubiak Obituary
Vincent Kubiak
1951-2019
Vincent Paul Kubiak , 67, passed away on August 26, 2019 in Houston. A native Houstonian, Vincent graduated from Sam Houston High School and then completed the Plumber Apprenticeship Program through Plumbers Local Union #68 of which he was a member. He worked as a plumber for 43 years, primarily as a construction plumber, and took pride in his work and his impact on guarding the health of the nation.
Vincent loved nature, history, spending time with family, country music and learning new things. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good pun. For several years, Vince was active in square dancing and was the president of North Star Singles. Spending time at his property in Fredericksburg brought him great joy and peace. As an avid student of history, he enjoyed movies, museums, and sharing his knowledge of past times. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 2917.
Preceded in death by his father, Raymond Frank Kubiak, Vince is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sally Kubiak; his son, Zachary Kubiak; his mother, Victoria Bernice Slenk Kubiak; his sister, Wanda Ann Noskrent; his three nieces and numerous cousins.
The family would like thank the many physicians, nurses, and medical team members who helped him through the last several years. He felt fortunate to have such outstanding professionals as his treatment team.
Visitation for Vincent will take place in the chapel Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on August 30, 2019, from 5-7PM, with a rosary led by the Knights of Columbus to commence at 7PM. A funeral mass will be conducted at St. Rosa Lima Catholic Church on August 31, 2019 beginning at 1PM.
Memorial donations can be made to Sherrie and Alan Conover Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation (https://www.houstonmethodist.org/transplant/liver-center/) or Nora's Home (https://norashome.org/), a temporary home for Pre and Post-transplant patients who do not live within the immediate area.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
