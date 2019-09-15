Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
2140 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX
Vincent Lima Jr.


1941 - 2019
Vincent Lima Jr. Obituary
Vincent J. Lima, Jr.
1941-2019
Vincent Joseph Lima, Jr. age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1959 and attended UT, SHSU and U of H. Retired from Pipe Fitters Union 211 after 34 years. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Society.
Vincent and Diane enjoyed many years of square and round dancing.
Survived by his wife, Diane of 58 years; Twins, Tyron Lima and Tamlyn Gregg; Grandchildren Victoria Gregg, Tyler Lima and Taryn Lima.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 6pm to 8pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with a 7pm Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus from 2917, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098. The Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weekly Family YMCA, 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston, TX 77025.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
