1/1
Vincent Mandola
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent "Bubba" Anthony Mandola
1942-2020
Vincent ""Bubba"" Anthony Mandola passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 19th of July 2020, at the age of 77.
He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Anyone who met him instantly loved him. You never walked away from him without a smile and a laugh. He was known for his witt and true ability to light up a room with his charismatic personality. Vincent's persona included his signature starched shirts and pristine appearance.
Vincent was born on the 30th of August 1942, in Houston. He attended Annunciation Catholic Church and was a graduate of Saint Thomas High School, class of 1961. He married his childhood sweetheart of 57 years, Mary Virginia Provenzano, on the 16th of June 1963. Three years after they were married, he served in the Vietnam War in 1967. He graduated with top honors as part of his bootcamp training class and was transferred to Vietnam where his job was head cook of his platoon. It had only just began. Vincent and Mary opened Nino's in 1977, they began a tradition for Houstonians who appreciated Italian dining capturing the essence of Italy in ambiance and food. Nino's has been a long-time favorite offering family hospitality. They came up with many of their culinary ideas and recipes through frequent trips to all of Italy. The food, wine and sights helped to foster the love for family, friends and customers alike.
Based on strong work ethic and his family's commitment to the business, they were able to open several other concepts. Bubba didn't look at the business as work, he woke up every day knowing he was doing exactly what he loved to do. A perfect quote from Bubba ""If we didn't have a large family dinner on Sunday, the day wasn't complete."" His love for family was larger than life.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia; his daughters, Vinceanne Mandola, Mary Dana Corbett and her husband Peter Corbett. The love and joys of his life were his grandchildren, Vincent, Antonino and Gianni Green, Micaela, Julia and Peter Joseph Corbett; siblings, Margaret Ann Vallone and her husband Rocco, Rose Marie Carrabba and her husband Johnny, Anthony Mandola and his wife Phyllis, and Damian Mandola and his wife Trina; sisters-in-law, Camilla Rose Maida and Miklyn Provenzano; and many special and loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 22nd of July, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at half-past six o'clock.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 23rd of July, at the Church of the Annunciation, 1618 Texas Avenue in Houston, where the Most Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, STD, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria,Texas and the Rev. Paul Felix, Pastor, are to celebrate.
KINDLY NOTE: due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols currently in place, seating is limited in the church so guests are invited to visit the church's website at annunciationcc.org in order to obtain a ticket for entry. All others are invited to attend the service virtually via the link accessed on Mr. Mandola's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may also be shared electronically with his family.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests the memorial contributions in his name be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77007; or to the charity of one's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Rosary
06:30 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
29 entries
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jamie Lewis
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ruth Duran Buyers
Coworker
July 22, 2020
prayers are with the family
Angelo Santopolo
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Angelo Santopolo
July 22, 2020
Vincent & Mary: always very kind and friendly. God Bless as you looking down on us from above.
Joe C Cotrone
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Rosenberger
July 22, 2020
I am so saddened by the passing of Mr. Mandola. My husband and I spent countless evenings and celebrations in what we had always thought of as our favorite restaurant . Mr. Mandola made our evenings special and always made sure to come by our table to check on us and make sure everything was perfect. He was such a lovely man and will be greatly missed.
Tami DuBose
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
HANS schleicher
July 22, 2020
My husband and I came often for years - we are from Beaumont . Always a open arm for a hug and a kiss to welcome us . We send our love to his dear family . What a special man he was
Mia and Dee Dugas
Mia and Dee Dugas
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shirley Lampo
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Mandola, Vinceanne and Dana - I am so sorry to hear about Mr.Mandola. You are all deeply in my thoughts and prayers as you go through the next few days, and I pray for you to have peace in the weeks and months to come. Much love always.
Marionette Agrella
Friend
July 22, 2020
For decades my fiends and I would dine at Vincents, Nino's and Grappino di Nino and Vincent helped me organize my company annual party in one of the private rooms in Grappino always around Easter weekend which is a favorite time of the year for us. Vincent was such a remarkable man, always giving and so friendly. What also was so striking was his innate ability to see the future for his family and business interests of which he excelled in them all. Not long ago I ran into him parking by me at a grocery store and he spent 15 minuets laughing and chatting and catching up and he always would invite me back to dine and ask for him. Vincent will always be a favorite friend one who is admired for so many reasons. Thank you Vincent and family.
Phillip Williams
Friend
July 21, 2020
Comforting Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Our family enjoyed many wonderful occasions at all of Vincent’s restaurants. He was a wonderful host and always made us feel like family. Our hearts go out to all of his loved ones. We pray that his memory will be a blessing to all of you. Marianne and Larry Greenfield
Larry and Marianne Greenfield
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Bubba was an original. On the upside, he lived a tremendous life surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, guests, and newcomers, while he nourished their bodies, minds, and souls not only with sustenance, but also with love, joy, and affection. Bubba was a storyteller and one he shared routinely with me and my family and friends was about when I was a busboy at Nino's in the late 1970s: I tuned the restaurant floor stereo to a rock station during a Led Zeppelin special; he came out of the kitchen and was shocked to hear rock on the floor, and found me fine turning the hifi stereo; he didnt get mad, yet simply turned it back to classical and told me not to do that again. Every time I saw Bubba as an adult, he reenacted the story with arm out illustrating with his fingers the fine-tuning of the dial for my family and friends. Here's to Vincent, good times, family, and friends. I wish that his family and friends embrace peace, love, and joy in all the wonderful experiences and memories that he helped create. Viva!
Jordan Faires
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I will always remember that big smile and friendly greeting that Mr. Mandola gave us as we entered one of his restaurants. Vincent always took the time to have a short conversation with us before our meals. We met Vincent through his lovely wife Mary and our condolences and sympathy go out to her and the entire Mandola family. God bless all. We are currently not in Houston, and will be thinking of everyone over the next few days.
Thomas R. Woehler, MD
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Peter and Dana,

We were very sorry to hear of your great loss. He looked like such a content and happy person. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Bea & Rob McLellan (Peter's aunt)
Bea McLellan
Family
July 21, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
I was a team mate with Bubba at St. Thomas and also a classmate in the class of 1961. Bubba was out shortstop and we won TCIL state championships our junior and senior years. He was a great team mate with strong defensive skills. He will be greatly missed. The attached picture was from the 1961 St. Thomas year book.
Gene Deluke
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Bubba


I will miss you more than words can say .We grew up together
Sam J. Ruffino
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Urso Family
Friend
July 20, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stacy Urso
July 20, 2020
Mary Virginia: Special thoughts are with you and your family. It's been many years but I still remember Bubba was a great guy.
Virginia Hurlbut
Friend
July 20, 2020
We will miss Vincent greatly. He was always so kind when we visited the restaurant.
Jerri A Ervin
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Miklyn Provenzano
July 20, 2020
I have know Vinceanne and Dana since college. I have lots of fond memories with both of them through those years, after college and getting together with our own children at the beach. I was able to enjoy seeing Mr. Mandola with my many visits to Houston and Galveston during those special times. My favorite part was visiting the restaurants where Mr. Mandola always greeted me with a hug and kiss followed by lots of witty jokes and of course wonderful food! He always made me feel so welcome in his home and was just a very genuine soul. He should be very proud of the wonderful family he made and the family values he instilled. He will be missed. Heaven has definitely gained a wonderful angel and Im sure he will be preparing the most wonderful meals, sharing some great wine and telling some witty jokes. Much love to the Mandola family. Lisa Strange.
Lisa Strange
Friend
July 20, 2020
Vinceanne and Dana:
Im saddened to hear of Bubbas passing. He was such a great man. I feel privileged to have known him and experienced his generosity, kindness and love for his family. He exemplified what it means to be a true gentleman and a great father. You all are in my prayers during this difficult time and beyond. God bless you and your family.
Matthew Dexter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved