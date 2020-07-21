Bubba was an original. On the upside, he lived a tremendous life surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, guests, and newcomers, while he nourished their bodies, minds, and souls not only with sustenance, but also with love, joy, and affection. Bubba was a storyteller and one he shared routinely with me and my family and friends was about when I was a busboy at Nino's in the late 1970s: I tuned the restaurant floor stereo to a rock station during a Led Zeppelin special; he came out of the kitchen and was shocked to hear rock on the floor, and found me fine turning the hifi stereo; he didnt get mad, yet simply turned it back to classical and told me not to do that again. Every time I saw Bubba as an adult, he reenacted the story with arm out illustrating with his fingers the fine-tuning of the dial for my family and friends. Here's to Vincent, good times, family, and friends. I wish that his family and friends embrace peace, love, and joy in all the wonderful experiences and memories that he helped create. Viva!

Jordan Faires

Coworker