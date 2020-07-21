Vincent "Bubba" Anthony Mandola
1942-2020
Vincent ""Bubba"" Anthony Mandola passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 19th of July 2020, at the age of 77.
He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Anyone who met him instantly loved him. You never walked away from him without a smile and a laugh. He was known for his witt and true ability to light up a room with his charismatic personality. Vincent's persona included his signature starched shirts and pristine appearance.
Vincent was born on the 30th of August 1942, in Houston. He attended Annunciation Catholic Church and was a graduate of Saint Thomas High School, class of 1961. He married his childhood sweetheart of 57 years, Mary Virginia Provenzano, on the 16th of June 1963. Three years after they were married, he served in the Vietnam War in 1967. He graduated with top honors as part of his bootcamp training class and was transferred to Vietnam where his job was head cook of his platoon. It had only just began. Vincent and Mary opened Nino's in 1977, they began a tradition for Houstonians who appreciated Italian dining capturing the essence of Italy in ambiance and food. Nino's has been a long-time favorite offering family hospitality. They came up with many of their culinary ideas and recipes through frequent trips to all of Italy. The food, wine and sights helped to foster the love for family, friends and customers alike.
Based on strong work ethic and his family's commitment to the business, they were able to open several other concepts. Bubba didn't look at the business as work, he woke up every day knowing he was doing exactly what he loved to do. A perfect quote from Bubba ""If we didn't have a large family dinner on Sunday, the day wasn't complete."" His love for family was larger than life.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia; his daughters, Vinceanne Mandola, Mary Dana Corbett and her husband Peter Corbett. The love and joys of his life were his grandchildren, Vincent, Antonino and Gianni Green, Micaela, Julia and Peter Joseph Corbett; siblings, Margaret Ann Vallone and her husband Rocco, Rose Marie Carrabba and her husband Johnny, Anthony Mandola and his wife Phyllis, and Damian Mandola and his wife Trina; sisters-in-law, Camilla Rose Maida and Miklyn Provenzano; and many special and loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 22nd of July, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at half-past six o'clock.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 23rd of July, at the Church of the Annunciation, 1618 Texas Avenue in Houston, where the Most Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, STD, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria,Texas and the Rev. Paul Felix, Pastor, are to celebrate.
KINDLY NOTE: due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols currently in place, seating is limited in the church so guests are invited to visit the church's website at annunciationcc.org
in order to obtain a ticket for entry. All others are invited to attend the service virtually via the link accessed on Mr. Mandola's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may also be shared electronically with his family.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests the memorial contributions in his name be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77007; or to the charity of one's choice
.