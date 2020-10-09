Vincent "Duke" Martinez Jr.

1971-2020

Vincent Martinez Jr., known as Duke by his numerous friends and family, went to rest in peace on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was 49 years old. Growing up, Duke was known for sharing with everyone his love for music, freestyle bikes, and skateboarding among other things. Duke was particularly close to his grandmother, Juanita, who always described him as a naturally smart person. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Ruth; and grandfather, Joe; and he is survived by his beautiful daughter, Oridia Tori Martinez; former wife, Angela Kestner; grandchildren Angel Martinez, Armando Morales, and Abel Jimenez; grandmother, Juanita Lopez; father, Vicente; stepfather, Manuel Rodriguez Sr.; sisters Celestina, Augustina, Rachael, Ruthie, Dolores; and brothers Joe, Geronimo, and Manuel Jr. Duke will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many more Manchester brothers and sisters.

A small memorial service is being arranged for close family and friends. For everyone reading this, please say a prayer for Duke and remember to hug your loved ones every chance you get.



